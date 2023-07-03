Our client is looking to hire a highly driven Senior Solutions Architect to assist the company to pioneer system innovation and solutions architecture.
The Senior Solutions Architect’s responsibilities involve developing new systems – hybrid between inhouse system solutions (bespoke), 3rd party white labelled solutions and the outsourcing of modular system components / wholistic solutions.
Responsibilities
- Engage with appropriate organisation areas to fully leverage their assets – solutions, tools, capability groups, when pursuing opportunities
- Understand and translate buyer values and requirements into the solution approach, leveraging standard processes, methods, deliverables, and the right mix of offerings
- Define a differentiated solution that achieves the greatest value for the client and gives the client a high level of confidence about the solution
- Manage the interface with the sales team during the sales process and delivery by ensuring regular communication and close collaboration with the sales team / stakeholders
- Provide input to the sales team on how the solution may influence the sales campaign, pricing, and negotiation strategy
- Lead/Participate in a team to plan, execute and manage the solution in response to a client requirement/RFP
- This involves the coordination of various stakeholders across sales, delivery and 3rd parties
- Participate and/or lead solution discussions and stakeholder meetings related to technology solution or platform(s) differentiation best of bread solution proposed to the stakeholders
- Shape the commercial proposition by working with stakeholders or other responsible areas to develop the underlying economics of the solution
Experience and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology-related programme or IT Architecture Standards/Framework certified (TOGAF, ITIL Design ect) Function Related Experience
- 7-9 years of frontend and backend development, experience NodeJS, React and Java is must
- 1-3 years of experience leading a small team of developers
- Proficient in any of the given RDBMS
- Good knowledge of JavaScript, web stacks, libraries, and frameworks
- Strong understanding of enterprise architecture using microservice based frameworks
- Expert knowledge of algorithms, data structures, OOP concepts and modularised software
- Thorough understanding of the responsibilities of the platform, database, API, caching layer, proxies, and other web services
- A strong understanding of containerization technology (Docker and Kubernetes)
- Knowledge of user authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments
- Knowledge of accessibility and security compliance
- Proficient in Version Control Systems based on Git. Must know Branching strategies
- Understanding of AWS services-S3, EC2-Elastic load balancer, SQS, SNS, and CloudFront etc
- Knowledge of professional software engineering practices best practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, design patterns, source control management
- Experience building new products that use challenging algorithms
Desired Skills:
- solutions architect
- frontend
- nodejs