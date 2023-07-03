Senior Solutions Architect

Our client is looking to hire a highly driven Senior Solutions Architect to assist the company to pioneer system innovation and solutions architecture.
The Senior Solutions Architect’s responsibilities involve developing new systems – hybrid between inhouse system solutions (bespoke), 3rd party white labelled solutions and the outsourcing of modular system components / wholistic solutions.
Responsibilities

  • Engage with appropriate organisation areas to fully leverage their assets – solutions, tools, capability groups, when pursuing opportunities
  • Understand and translate buyer values and requirements into the solution approach, leveraging standard processes, methods, deliverables, and the right mix of offerings
  • Define a differentiated solution that achieves the greatest value for the client and gives the client a high level of confidence about the solution
  • Manage the interface with the sales team during the sales process and delivery by ensuring regular communication and close collaboration with the sales team / stakeholders
  • Provide input to the sales team on how the solution may influence the sales campaign, pricing, and negotiation strategy
  • Lead/Participate in a team to plan, execute and manage the solution in response to a client requirement/RFP
  • This involves the coordination of various stakeholders across sales, delivery and 3rd parties
  • Participate and/or lead solution discussions and stakeholder meetings related to technology solution or platform(s) differentiation best of bread solution proposed to the stakeholders
  • Shape the commercial proposition by working with stakeholders or other responsible areas to develop the underlying economics of the solution

Experience and Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology-related programme or IT Architecture Standards/Framework certified (TOGAF, ITIL Design ect) Function Related Experience
  • 7-9 years of frontend and backend development, experience NodeJS, React and Java is must
  • 1-3 years of experience leading a small team of developers
  • Proficient in any of the given RDBMS
  • Good knowledge of JavaScript, web stacks, libraries, and frameworks
  • Strong understanding of enterprise architecture using microservice based frameworks
  • Expert knowledge of algorithms, data structures, OOP concepts and modularised software
  • Thorough understanding of the responsibilities of the platform, database, API, caching layer, proxies, and other web services
  • A strong understanding of containerization technology (Docker and Kubernetes)
  • Knowledge of user authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments
  • Knowledge of accessibility and security compliance
  • Proficient in Version Control Systems based on Git. Must know Branching strategies
  • Understanding of AWS services-S3, EC2-Elastic load balancer, SQS, SNS, and CloudFront etc
  • Knowledge of professional software engineering practices best practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, design patterns, source control management
  • Experience building new products that use challenging algorithms

Desired Skills:

  • solutions architect
  • frontend
  • nodejs

Learn more/Apply for this position