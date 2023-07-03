Senior Solutions Architect – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking to hire a highly driven Senior Solutions Architect to assist the company to pioneer system innovation and solutions architecture.

The Senior Solutions Architect’s responsibilities involve developing new systems – hybrid between inhouse system solutions (bespoke), 3rd party white labelled solutions and the outsourcing of modular system components / wholistic solutions.

Responsibilities

Engage with appropriate organisation areas to fully leverage their assets – solutions, tools, capability groups, when pursuing opportunities

Understand and translate buyer values and requirements into the solution approach, leveraging standard processes, methods, deliverables, and the right mix of offerings

Define a differentiated solution that achieves the greatest value for the client and gives the client a high level of confidence about the solution

Manage the interface with the sales team during the sales process and delivery by ensuring regular communication and close collaboration with the sales team / stakeholders

Provide input to the sales team on how the solution may influence the sales campaign, pricing, and negotiation strategy

Lead/Participate in a team to plan, execute and manage the solution in response to a client requirement/RFP

This involves the coordination of various stakeholders across sales, delivery and 3rd parties

Participate and/or lead solution discussions and stakeholder meetings related to technology solution or platform(s) differentiation best of bread solution proposed to the stakeholders

Shape the commercial proposition by working with stakeholders or other responsible areas to develop the underlying economics of the solution

Experience and Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology-related programme or IT Architecture Standards/Framework certified (TOGAF, ITIL Design ect) Function Related Experience

7-9 years of frontend and backend development, experience NodeJS, React and Java is must

1-3 years of experience leading a small team of developers

Proficient in any of the given RDBMS

Good knowledge of JavaScript, web stacks, libraries, and frameworks

Strong understanding of enterprise architecture using microservice based frameworks

Expert knowledge of algorithms, data structures, OOP concepts and modularised software

Thorough understanding of the responsibilities of the platform, database, API, caching layer, proxies, and other web services

A strong understanding of containerization technology (Docker and Kubernetes)

Knowledge of user authentication and authorization between multiple systems, servers, and environments

Knowledge of accessibility and security compliance

Proficient in Version Control Systems based on Git. Must know Branching strategies

Understanding of AWS services-S3, EC2-Elastic load balancer, SQS, SNS, and CloudFront etc

Knowledge of professional software engineering practices best practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, design patterns, source control management

Experience building new products that use challenging algorithms

Desired Skills:

solutions architect

frontend

nodejs

