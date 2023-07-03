Senior System Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Develop solutions that encompass Service Order Provisioning, Customer management, Product modelling, Billing, Frontend Portals as well as integration to back-end and third-party network services. Participate in Agile/Scrum processes, including sprint planning, task estimation, and progress reporting. Write clean, efficient, and reusable code following best practices and coding standards. Develop applications that effectively accomplish client objectives and user needs. Analyze and edit existing software applications to improve and optimize functionality, fix problems, and enable their use on new platforms. Remodel and adapt applications and queries as needed to optimize performance. Ensure workflows and rules are applied to the applications to deliver on business requirements. Test applications extensively to ensure they are error and bug-free. Collaborate with the QA team to develop and execute comprehensive test plans, ensuring high-quality deliverables. Conduct thorough code reviews

Desired Skills:

Experience profiling and troubleshooting Java application code. Experience in public and private enterprise secure services using SOAP and REST based API’s and

Open API Spec

Swagger. Experience with RESTful APIs and integrating frontend applications with backend services. Experience working with SQL. Relational database management system experience including MySQL

Oracle

PostgreSQL

etc. Strong problem-solving skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position