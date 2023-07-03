Software Support Specialist (Full-Time) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We are seeking a highly skilled and detail-oriented Troubleshooting Specialist with development experience to join our clients dynamic team. In this role, you will be responsible for identifying and resolving software issues, primarily focusing on back-end coding and troubleshooting.
Your expertise will contribute to the smooth operation of our software systems and ensure a seamless user experience. As a Troubleshooting Specialist, you will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams, including developers, quality assurance engineers, and project managers, to diagnose and resolve technical problems efficiently.
If you are a problem solver with a strong background in back-end coding and troubleshooting, this is an excellent opportunity to showcase your skills and make a significant impact on our organization.
Responsibilities:
- Analyse and troubleshoot software issues related to back-end coding and functionality to identify root causes and provide effective solutions.
- Collaborate with development teams to understand software architecture, codebase, and business requirements in order to diagnose problems accurately.
- Develop and implement efficient strategies for debugging, testing, and resolving complex software issues in a timely manner.
- Utilize debugging tools, logs, and error reports to trace and isolate issues within the software system.
- Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code to fix bugs and enhance the performance of back-end systems.
- Conduct comprehensive testing and quality assurance to verify the effectiveness of implemented solutions and ensure stability and reliability.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, quality assurance engineers, and project managers, to communicate problem resolutions and provide technical support.
- Stay up to date with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in back-end development and troubleshooting techniques.
- Contribute to process improvements and knowledge sharing within the team to enhance overall efficiency and effectiveness.
- Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to maintain code quality standards.
Qualifications:
- Certificates/Diploma/Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
- 3+ years experience in back-end coding and development, with expertise in languages such as C#, or similar as well as SQL.
- Proven track record of troubleshooting complex software issues and identifying root causes efficiently.
- Solid understanding of software development methodologies, object-oriented programming principles, and software architecture.
- Proficiency in debugging tools and techniques, including log analysis, error tracking, and performance profiling.
- Experience with back-end frameworks and technologies, such as Django, Flask, Node.js, or similar.
- Experience with database systems and query languages (e.g., SQL) for troubleshooting and optimization.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to think analytically in high-pressure situations.
- Strong communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
- Self-motivated, detail-oriented, and able to work independently or as part of a team.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Previous experience in troubleshooting software applications.
- Familiarity with cloud platforms and services, such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud.
- Knowledge of version control systems (e.g., Git) and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) practices.
- Understanding of software testing methodologies and familiarity with testing frameworks.
- Experience with containerization technologies, such as Docker or Kubernetes.
Desired Skills:
- Software Support
- SQL
- C#
- Troubleshooting
- Back-end Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
About The Employer:
– US company (International exposure)
– Client provides human resource management software solutions
– US/SA flex hours (3pm-11pm SAST)
– Long-term Contract (No end date)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home