Solutions Architect

Design and lead the implementation of a solution and capability architecture for defined business user journeys. Design end to end solutions and cross domain integration and APIs. Review the target architecture vision and roadmap items and translate them into designs. Collaborate and plan the release of the technical user stories. Provide guidance and supervision to the delivery team and ensure there is alignment with the overall business strategy. Review and provide input into functional, non-functional, operational and quality requirements for solutions in line with overall architecture. Facilitate the solutions compliance to security, privacy and regulatory needs. Manage the technical debt and technology obsolescence at solution level. Identify opportunities for process improvements and advocate for the adoption of new technologies into solutions.

Minimum

Desired Skills:

Kanban

TDD and BDD. DevOps practises and automation tools (e.g. GitLab

Jenkins

Maven

Artifactory

Ansible

Docker

Kubernetes

OpenShift). Experience with JBoss EAP. Experience designing public and private enterprise secure services using SOAP and REST based API’s and

Open API Spec

Swagger. Experience with database technologies (e.g. MySQL

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

