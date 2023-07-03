System Analyst

Provide technical leadership and guidance on strategic technology capabilities and develop designs and operating models. Create detailed system low level designs (LLD). Translate elicited needs and knowledge acquired into user story format that is immediately usable for developers. Create high level design or system logical design, indicate high level mapping (data, processes). Ensure that the technical design will integrate to required systems. Document both functional and non-functional requirements. Assess requirements if they are technically feasible and align to technical strategy. Assist in developing alternative designs and participate in the evaluation process. Assist developers in understanding the design of the environment. Design database changes. Facilitate resolution and decision making during development and testing phases for any change requirements. Agile sprint participation

Desired Skills:

Previous software development experience. Understanding and experience of Java

Open API Spec

Oracle

PostgreSQL

etc. Previous experience within the

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position