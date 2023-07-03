System Development – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Develop solutions that encompass Service Order Provisioning, Customer management, Product modelling, Billing, Frontend Portals as well as integration to back-end and third-party network services. Participate in Agile/Scrum processes, including sprint planning, task estimation, and progress reporting. Write clean, efficient, and reusable code following best practices and coding standards. Develop applications that effectively accomplish client objectives and user needs. Analyze and edit existing software applications to improve and optimize functionality, fix problems, and enable their use on new platforms. Remodel and adapt applications and queries as needed to optimize performance.

Desired Skills:

Proven expertise in developing complex web applications using JavaScript frameworks such as React

Angular

or jQuery. Experience with JBoss EAP. Strong analytical

technical and troubleshooting skills. DevOps practises and automation tools (e.g. GitLab

Jenkins

Maven

Artifactory

Ansible

Docker

Kubernetes

OpenShift). Experience with API gateways and integration platforms. Experience in design of software components following a microservices

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position