System Engineer – Mpumalanga Secunda

- Incident and Request ManagementChange ManagementEvent Management (monitoring)Disaster recovery testingProblem ManagementAttending client meetingsWrite process/procedures.CMDB managementProject implementation and assistance
Desired Skills:
- SQL Database Administration Application Support on 40+ MES application Development (C#/ASP.NET) T-SQL (Procedures/Functions/Views/Triggers)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Accreditations:
- Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa