Tech Lead

Tech Lead

Role Purpose:

The Tech Lead will be positioned as the technical authority on a multi-year modernization project with a key client. The candidate will oversee the technical aspects of the system’s further development and enhancement.

They will coordinate with the development team and stakeholders, defining the technical solution, ensuring it aligns with the client’s business objectives, and leading the project through to delivery.

The working location will be remote initially, moving to hybrid once an office location in Cape Town is secured.

Responsibilities

Lead a cross-functional team of developers and testers

Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to define the technical roadmap.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to the development team.

Ensure the application of best practices for software development.

Coordinate with the team to understand system requirements and assist with architectural decisions.

Provide support with deployments to the client’s environment.

Communicate effectively with stakeholders about the project’s technical aspects and challenges, ensuring transparency and alignment.

Skills & Experience Required

Proven experience as a Tech Lead or similar leadership role

Experience in picking up in-flight projects.

Proficiency in C#, WebApi, WPF, SQL Server, Azure services

Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies

Excellent leadership and communication skills

Ability to conduct 1:1s with team members would also be beneficial.

Ability to work effectively in a remote team and motivated to proactively communicate with colleagues internationally.

Desired Skills:

C#

WebAPI

WPF

Learn more/Apply for this position