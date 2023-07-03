Tech Lead at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a software development consultancy specialising in customised internal systems, blockchain development, hardware integration, cybersecurity enhancements, and cloud migrations. With a management team boasting over 50 years of diverse project experience, they prioritise successful delivery. Their unique “Delivery-First” approach involves training expert teams to design, develop, test, and support solutions for end-users. They embrace challenges, manage project risks, and adhere to budget constraints to ensure successful outcomes.

Role Responsibilities:

Take charge of a cross-functional team comprising developers and testers.

Work closely with stakeholders to establish a clear technical roadmap.

Offer valuable guidance and mentorship to the development team.

Enforce the implementation of best practices for software development.

Coordinate with the team to determine system requirements and make architectural decisions.

Provide support for deploying the application in the client’s environment.

Maintain effective communication with stakeholders, ensuring transparency and alignment regarding the project’s technical aspects.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Demonstrated expertise as a Tech Lead or in a similar leadership role.

Proficient in C#, Web Api, WPF, SQL Server, and Azure services.

Extensive knowledge of Agile and Scrum methodologies.

Exceptional leadership abilities and strong communication skills.

Skilled in conducting one-on-one meetings with team members.

Effective in collaborating with remote teams and proactive in international communication.

Work Type / Location:

Remote initially then hybrid once our client has their Cape Town offices up and running

