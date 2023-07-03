Technical Business Analyst

Our client is looking to hire a highly driven technical business analyst to assist the company to improve system and business efficiency. The TB analyst’s responsibilities involve developing new technical strategies and models, system integration frameworks, user processes, communicating to management on how these strategies and models will enhance business efficiency. Translate technical requirements to business and business requirements to technical.

Technical Business Analyst Responsibilities

Do research such as interviewing people about business requirements and create specifications for projects

RFI execution for best of bread solution selection

Transitioning plans for legacy systems and sunset plans for the decommissioning of legacy systems

Automated, digitalised and optimised process, user interaction and data interaction solutions

System design and data flow diagrams from an enterprise to modular level

Analyse and organise the gathered information to understand and implement project requirements

Work on employee engagement during projects by going between management and employees

Documented and approved use case / business case formulation

Experience and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, IT or any related field

Proven experience as a technical business analyst

Proven training in Business Process Modelling

Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Systems / Modelling / Processing experience / API / Micro services / Cloud solution

10+ years’ experience

Must have CMMI level 3 to Level 5 Certification – Non-negotiable

Knowledge of Microsoft Visio and Access is advantageous or similar flow orchestration tools

The ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Effective communication and leadership skills

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Desired Skills:

technical business analayst

CMMI

BUSINESS PROCESS MODELLING

