Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Our client is looking to hire a highly driven technical business analyst to assist the company to improve system and business efficiency. The TB analyst’s responsibilities involve developing new technical strategies and models, system integration frameworks, user processes, communicating to management on how these strategies and models will enhance business efficiency. Translate technical requirements to business and business requirements to technical.
Technical Business Analyst Responsibilities
- Do research such as interviewing people about business requirements and create specifications for projects
- RFI execution for best of bread solution selection
- Transitioning plans for legacy systems and sunset plans for the decommissioning of legacy systems
- Automated, digitalised and optimised process, user interaction and data interaction solutions
- System design and data flow diagrams from an enterprise to modular level
- Analyse and organise the gathered information to understand and implement project requirements
- Work on employee engagement during projects by going between management and employees
- Documented and approved use case / business case formulation
Experience and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, IT or any related field
- Proven experience as a technical business analyst
- Proven training in Business Process Modelling
- Proficiency in MS Office (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Systems / Modelling / Processing experience / API / Micro services / Cloud solution
- 10+ years’ experience
- Must have CMMI level 3 to Level 5 Certification – Non-negotiable
- Knowledge of Microsoft Visio and Access is advantageous or similar flow orchestration tools
- The ability to handle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment
- Effective communication and leadership skills
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
Desired Skills:
- technical business analayst
- CMMI
- BUSINESS PROCESS MODELLING