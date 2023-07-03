Test Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a software development consultancy specialising in customised internal systems, blockchain development, hardware integration, cybersecurity enhancements, and cloud migrations. With a management team boasting over 50 years of diverse project experience, they prioritise successful delivery. Their unique “Delivery-First” approach involves training expert teams to design, develop, test, and support solutions for end-users. They embrace challenges, manage project risks, and adhere to budget constraints to ensure successful outcomes.

Role Responsibilities:

Create and implement comprehensive test cases, scripts, plans, and procedures.

Collaborate closely with developers to establish test criteria and address any issues.

Guarantee that the software adheres to the highest quality standards.

Monitor defect management processes and track metrics related to quality assurance.

Contribute to enhancing system performance and efficiency.

Cultivate a team culture focused on quality and commitment.

Identify suitable scenarios for test automation.

Automate agreed-upon test scenarios.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Demonstrated track record as a Test Automation Engineer or in a comparable role.

Proficiency in software QA methodologies, tools, and processes.

Experienced in creating clear, concise, and comprehensive test plans and test cases.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development processes.

Exceptional troubleshooting skills and meticulous attention to detail.

Experience in Selenium automation frameworks for Desktop applications is beneficial.

Work Type / Location:

Remote initially then hybrid once our client has their Cape Town offices up and running

Job ID:

J104313

Desired Skills:

Test Automation

QA Methodologies

Agile / Scrum

