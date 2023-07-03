Test Automation Engineer (Selenium automation)

Our client is seeking a detail-oriented Test Automation Engineer for our office in Cape Town.

This role is instrumental in ensuring the reliability and robustness of the application being developed. The successful candidate will work closely with the development team to identify, troubleshoot, and resolve issues, thereby enhancing the software’s quality and efficiency.

The system to be tested is a WPF desktop application with a WebApi backend, and there is a need to extend an existing automated test suite to keep high coverage of regression scenarios and reduce future test efforts.

The working location will be remote initially, moving to hybrid once an office location in Cape Town is secured.

Skills & Experience Required

5-6 Years proven experience as a Test Automation Engineer or similar role

Knowledge of software QA methodologies, tools, and processes

Experience in writing clear, concise, and comprehensive test plans and test cases.

Experience in working in an Agile/Scrum development process.

Excellent troubleshooting skills and attention to detail

Experience in Selenium automation frameworks for Desktop applications is a plus.

Responsibilities

Develop and execute test cases, scripts, plans and procedures for our WPF-based system.

Collaborate closely with developers to design test criteria and resolve issues.

Ensure the software meets the highest quality standards.

Monitor defect management processes and track quality assurance metrics.

Contribute to improvements in system performance and efficiency.

Foster a culture of quality and ‘getting it right the first time’ in the team.

Identify scenarios for test automation.

Automate agreed test scenarios.

