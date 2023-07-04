ATM Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established company within the Electrical Equipment industry is seeking a ATM Developer to be based at their offices in JHB North.

The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include

Develop software solutions

Design system specifications, standards and programming

Technical Support and Troubleshooting

Qualification

BEng or B.Sc Degree in Computer Programming or similar field

Experience

3+ years of experience in Development with a focus on ATM Software

Experience in Technical Support and Troubleshooting assistance

Programming experience using C# using Microsoft Visual Studio, Web Services, ASP.NET, JSON, XML, MVC/MVVM design patterns

Java, Scripting Languages, HTML5, iOS / Android / Xamarin Mobile Development, SQL (Advantageous)

Experience with 24×7 systems

General understanding of XFS, OS, Database and Network

ATM Applications and Processors (advantageous)

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/positions.

Desired Skills:

C#

Development

Web App Development

Learn more/Apply for this position