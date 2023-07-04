ATM Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-established company within the Electrical Equipment industry is seeking a ATM Developer to be based at their offices in JHB North.
The Key Responsibilities for this Role Include
- Develop software solutions
- Design system specifications, standards and programming
- Technical Support and Troubleshooting
Qualification
- BEng or B.Sc Degree in Computer Programming or similar field
Experience
- 3+ years of experience in Development with a focus on ATM Software
- Experience in Technical Support and Troubleshooting assistance
- Programming experience using C# using Microsoft Visual Studio, Web Services, ASP.NET, JSON, XML, MVC/MVVM design patterns
- Java, Scripting Languages, HTML5, iOS / Android / Xamarin Mobile Development, SQL (Advantageous)
- Experience with 24×7 systems
- General understanding of XFS, OS, Database and Network
- ATM Applications and Processors (advantageous)
