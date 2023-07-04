Business Intelligence Developer

My client is looking for an experienced BI Developer with in-depth knowledge of Business Analysis and BI Tools. The successful candidate will be responsible for gathering, analysing and understanding Business Users’ BI requirements and to translate these requirements into BI technical solutions that adhere to BI best practices.

The ideal candidate must have more than 3 years Power BI experience because one of the responsibilities would be to migrate data from QlikView to Power BI.

Functional Competencies:

In depth knowledge of BI and Data Warehouse environments and best practices

Ability to present complex information in an understandable and compelling manner

Good general understanding of the retail industry and business processes

Excellent analytic and numerical skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Proven experience in SQL essential

Proven experience in Power BI is essential

Advanced Microsoft Excel is essential

Google Cloud Platform experience is advantageous

Qlik experience is advantageous

Qualifications:

A relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

Experience:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Data Management / BI Analyst/ BI Developer role

Proven SQL programming experience will be necessary

Proven Power BI experience will be necessary

Experience in a Retail Financial Services environment will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

Data warehousing

QlikView

Cloud Computing

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position