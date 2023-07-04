Business Intelligence Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

My client is looking for an experienced BI Developer with in-depth knowledge of Business Analysis and BI Tools. The successful candidate will be responsible for gathering, analysing and understanding Business Users’ BI requirements and to translate these requirements into BI technical solutions that adhere to BI best practices.
The ideal candidate must have more than 3 years Power BI experience because one of the responsibilities would be to migrate data from QlikView to Power BI.
Functional Competencies:
- In depth knowledge of BI and Data Warehouse environments and best practices
- Ability to present complex information in an understandable and compelling manner
- Good general understanding of the retail industry and business processes
- Excellent analytic and numerical skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Proven experience in SQL essential
- Proven experience in Power BI is essential
- Advanced Microsoft Excel is essential
- Google Cloud Platform experience is advantageous
- Qlik experience is advantageous
Qualifications:
- A relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
Experience:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Data Management / BI Analyst/ BI Developer role
- Proven SQL programming experience will be necessary
- Proven Power BI experience will be necessary
- Experience in a Retail Financial Services environment will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- Data warehousing
- QlikView
- Cloud Computing
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma