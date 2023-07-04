C# Developer

A leading company in the niche of document automation seeks a C# developer to join their young, innovative and vibrant team of committed professionals.

Contract position 3 months but possibility of converting to perm

Available immediately

Only SA Citizens

Duties:

Extensive development in C# and C#.Net.

Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery).

Experience in service-oriented architecture.

Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies.

Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL.

Good knowledge of hardware and software performance limits and characteristics.

Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.

Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.

Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is a plus.

Implementation of automated testing platforms and unit tests.

Knack for benchmarking and optimisation.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools [e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket].

Familiarity with continuous integration.

Experience building user interfaces (UI’s).

Extensive Web API’s and Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve functionality

Desired Skills:

C#

Web API’s

Back End

