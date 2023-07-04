C# Developer

Jul 4, 2023

A leading company in the niche of document automation seeks a C# developer to join their young, innovative and vibrant team of committed professionals.
Contract position 3 months but possibility of converting to perm
Available immediately
Only SA Citizens
Duties:

  • Extensive development in C# and C#.Net.
  • Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery).
  • Experience in service-oriented architecture.
  • Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies.
  • Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL.
  • Good knowledge of hardware and software performance limits and characteristics.
  • Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.
  • Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.
  • Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is a plus.
  • Implementation of automated testing platforms and unit tests.
  • Knack for benchmarking and optimisation.
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools [e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket].
  • Familiarity with continuous integration.
  • Experience building user interfaces (UI’s).
  • Extensive Web API’s and Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve functionality

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Web API’s
  • Back End

