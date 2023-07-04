A leading company in the niche of document automation seeks a C# developer to join their young, innovative and vibrant team of committed professionals.
Contract position 3 months but possibility of converting to perm
Available immediately
Only SA Citizens
Duties:
- Extensive development in C# and C#.Net.
- Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery).
- Experience in service-oriented architecture.
- Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies.
- Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL.
- Good knowledge of hardware and software performance limits and characteristics.
- Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.
- Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.
- Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is a plus.
- Implementation of automated testing platforms and unit tests.
- Knack for benchmarking and optimisation.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools [e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket].
- Familiarity with continuous integration.
- Experience building user interfaces (UI’s).
- Extensive Web API’s and Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve functionality
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Web API’s
- Back End