Core Banking Functional Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

The main purpose of this position is to provide functional support to the company Core Banking applications, with a focus on business analysis, testing and general functional support.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Provide application functional support to the Core Banking applications for users in the company Group, namely the company and its subsidiaries.
- Drive business analysis initiatives for Core Banking applications enhancements from the initiation to the implementation on projects.
- Facilitate workshops and consult with business owners and other stakeholders with regard to problem definition and the identification of business requirements/needs.
- Review business processes and procedures, analyse business requirements/needs and associated data, and identify possible solutions.
- Expand the scope and feasibility of solutions, and develop the supporting business cases.
- Facilitate user requirement management throughout the system development life cycle (SDLC).
- Manage stakeholder relationships to ensure the delivery of high-quality service and fit-for-purpose solutions.
- Develop systems training material and training plans, and present training courses in support of new application functions.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- a Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology (IT) or an equivalent qualification; and
- at least 5–8 years’ experience in applications and functional and business analysis within the implementation and/or support environments of applications.
Desired Skills:
- • quality assurance
- • IT domain management
- • realisation and testing practices