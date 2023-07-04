Core Banking Functional Specialist

The main purpose of this position is to provide functional support to the company Core Banking applications, with a focus on business analysis, testing and general functional support.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Provide application functional support to the Core Banking applications for users in the company Group, namely the company and its subsidiaries.

Drive business analysis initiatives for Core Banking applications enhancements from the initiation to the implementation on projects.

Facilitate workshops and consult with business owners and other stakeholders with regard to problem definition and the identification of business requirements/needs.

Review business processes and procedures, analyse business requirements/needs and associated data, and identify possible solutions.

Expand the scope and feasibility of solutions, and develop the supporting business cases.

Facilitate user requirement management throughout the system development life cycle (SDLC).

Manage stakeholder relationships to ensure the delivery of high-quality service and fit-for-purpose solutions.

Develop systems training material and training plans, and present training courses in support of new application functions.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology (IT) or an equivalent qualification; and

at least 5–8 years’ experience in applications and functional and business analysis within the implementation and/or support environments of applications.

Desired Skills:

• quality assurance

• IT domain management

• realisation and testing practices

