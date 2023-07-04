Data Engineer

Data engineers create robust and scalable compute environments, allowing their teams to bring advanced data-driven technologies to their users. Their data engineers constantly challenge themselves to build more effective architectures, flex their dev skills and help us drive value from their clients’ data.

Strong Data engineers will have a mix of the following

An ambition to design data-driven applications with an ability to assess tradeoffs in architectural decisions

Several years experience using Python, or similar, in production contexts

Fluency in reasoning about relational and non-relational databases, with strong experience in SQL

Experience with distributed computing tools (Apache Spark, Hive, Kafka, etc.)

Several years experience developing in cloud environments, especially Azure

We are open to candidates from non-traditional backgrounds, so please reach out if you’re curious. With our accelerating growth, we will be recruiting at multiple levels of seniority and experience.

We are also interested in hearing from experienced software engineers who are interested in transitioning into data engineering.

Desired Skills:

Azure Databricks

Big Data

Data Engineering

Data Warehousing

Machine Learning

Microsoft Azure

Python

About The Employer:

Our client is leading the way in teaching students how to solve real world problems with the latest tool, algorithms and platformsProblems that were considered impossible to solve can now be completed with a few lines of code. Almost anything is becoming possible.

