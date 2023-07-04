Data Engineer

Role Purpose:

To prepare data products and advance technical thought leadership for the Enterprise, to deliver fit for purpose data products for consumption by advanced analytics. Provide clean, usable data to whomever may require it.

Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate.

Advanced Diplomas / National 1st Degree.

BSC Computer Science / bachelor’s degree in information Systems

Minimum of 5 to 10 years’ experience across multiple disciplines.

Technical Knowledge: SQL, Ab Initio and SAS, must have. Intermediate to Advanced – 5yrs plus – hit ground running.

Responsibilities

Design, construct, install, test and maintain highly scalable data management systems.

Ensure systems meet business requirements and industry practices.

Build high-performance prototypes, and proof of concepts.

Research opportunities for data acquisition and new uses for existing data.

Develop data set processes for data modelling, mining, and production.

Integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into exiting structures.

Create custom software components (e.g specialized UDFs) and analytics applications.

Employ a variety of languages ad tools (e.g scripting languages) to marry systems together.

Install and update disaster recovery procedures.

Recommend ways to improve data reliability, efficiency, and quality.

Collaborate with data architects, modellers, and IT team members on project goals.

Determine in conjunction with the Data Architect what data is needed for analysis to determine and provide data which is needed.

Support the achievement of the business strategy, objectives, and values.

Stay abreast of developments in field of expertise.

Ensure personal growth and enable effectiveness in performance of roles and responsibilities.

Contribute to the company culture building activities (e.g Staff surveys, etc.).

Participate and support corporate responsibilities initiatives for the achievement of business strategy.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, modals, and systems through Agile thinking

Desired Skills:

Enterprise

SQL

SAS

