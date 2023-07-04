Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We’re seeking a dedicated Developer to join our Cape Town office. The Developer will play a pivotal part in the design, development, and deployment of our AI system, currently at the MVP stage. The candidate should have extensive experience in full-stack development, with particular expertise in React, TypeScript, Node.js, and PostgreSQL.

The working location will be remote initially, moving to hybrid once an office location in Cape Town is secured.

Skills & Experience Required

Proven experience as a Developer or similar role

Proficiency in React (Next.js), Typescript, Node.js, PostgreSQL

Experience in working with Azure services.

Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies

Excellent problem-solving skills and a team-oriented mindset

Responsibilities

Participate in all stages of software development; from design and development to testing and deployment of our AI system.

Write high-quality, maintainable code that adheres to our standards.

Collaborate with the Tech Lead and other team members to make design and architectural decisions.

Help promote software best practices.

Contribute positively to the team dynamic and foster a collaborative work environment.

Desired Skills:

Fullstack developer

React (Next.js)

Typescript

Node.js

PostgreSQL

Azure services

Agile and Scrum methodologies

