Grant Programme Officer (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Berea

Main purpose of the job:
- To provide a strategic and enabling financial and administrative framework within which the Ward 21 CRS to function optimally, minimize risk and ensure policy compliance
Location:
- 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Support and maintain financial strategies and activities aligned with the divisional needs
- Develop systems, processes, procedures, and policies by practicing sound governance
- Implement and enhance financial and accounting systems, processes, tools, and control systems (Dashboard)
- Provide strategies for the tracking of purchase orders and procurement
- Oversee cash flow planning and management and ensure availability of funds as needed
- Establish financial management mechanisms that reduce financial risk
- Oversee legal and regulatory compliance regarding all financial functions
- Ensuring all costs incurred by the division are compliant with WHC policies as well as donor rules
- Liaising with WHC Compliance, donors, and auditors on issues raised and resolving such issues
- Ensure guidance is provided around compliance requirements to team members thereby enabling adequate skills transfer within the team
- Manage the consolidation of relevant financial reporting data
- Manage and review all month-end activities
- Manage the preparation and communication of month-end and year-end financial statements
- Produce accurate financial reports within set deadlines to relevant stakeholders
- Plan, ensure forecasting, and reviewed project budgets, including Operations Budget
- Ensure strong controls of project burn rate, maximizing leverage of all available donor funds and mechanisms
- Collaborate with managers to develop budgets requirements
- Monitor the budget through effective internal controls
- Manage expenditures and report any irregularities
- Manage cost recovery from projects
- Take appropriate steps to prevent unauthorized expenditure or overspending
- Produce monthly variance reports and escalate to Head: Operations for action
- Create evaluation and reporting plan around the financial health of the projects and overall program
- Develop and utilize activity-based financial analyses that provide insight into the division’s operations
- Perform trend analysis and make recommendations
- Forecast future financial outcomes of budgets
- Attend to all staffing requirements and administration
- Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations
- Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments
- Ensure leave management is applied in line with policy requirements
- Ensure all team members have submitted timesheets by the deadline date each month
- Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action
- Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization
- Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as conferences, workshops, etc.
Required minimum education and training:
- BCom Degree or Equivalent
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum 5 years experience in Accounting and/or Financial Management
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Sound knowledge of financial management
- Sound written and verbal communication skills
- Grant Management experience in donor environment
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, MS Teams, and accounting systems i.e. Sage X3
- A high degree of integrity and trust. Attention to detail, meticulous
- Ability to influence and negotiate with all stakeholders
- Strong staff management and Leadership competence
- Able to prioritize own workload in meeting deadlines and handle pressure
Demands of the job:
- Working overtime will be required
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 13 July 2023.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Computer Skills
- Computing
- Healthcare
- Medical
About The Employer:
BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution