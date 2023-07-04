Grant Programme Officer (Wits RHI) – Gauteng Berea

Main purpose of the job:

To provide a strategic and enabling financial and administrative framework within which the Ward 21 CRS to function optimally, minimize risk and ensure policy compliance

Location:

22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Support and maintain financial strategies and activities aligned with the divisional needs

Develop systems, processes, procedures, and policies by practicing sound governance

Implement and enhance financial and accounting systems, processes, tools, and control systems (Dashboard)

Provide strategies for the tracking of purchase orders and procurement

Oversee cash flow planning and management and ensure availability of funds as needed

Establish financial management mechanisms that reduce financial risk

Oversee legal and regulatory compliance regarding all financial functions

Ensuring all costs incurred by the division are compliant with WHC policies as well as donor rules

Liaising with WHC Compliance, donors, and auditors on issues raised and resolving such issues

Ensure guidance is provided around compliance requirements to team members thereby enabling adequate skills transfer within the team

Manage the consolidation of relevant financial reporting data

Manage and review all month-end activities

Manage the preparation and communication of month-end and year-end financial statements

Produce accurate financial reports within set deadlines to relevant stakeholders

Plan, ensure forecasting, and reviewed project budgets, including Operations Budget

Ensure strong controls of project burn rate, maximizing leverage of all available donor funds and mechanisms

Collaborate with managers to develop budgets requirements

Monitor the budget through effective internal controls

Manage expenditures and report any irregularities

Manage cost recovery from projects

Take appropriate steps to prevent unauthorized expenditure or overspending

Produce monthly variance reports and escalate to Head: Operations for action

Create evaluation and reporting plan around the financial health of the projects and overall program

Develop and utilize activity-based financial analyses that provide insight into the division’s operations

Perform trend analysis and make recommendations

Forecast future financial outcomes of budgets

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Ensure leave management is applied in line with policy requirements

Ensure all team members have submitted timesheets by the deadline date each month

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as conferences, workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

BCom Degree or Equivalent

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years experience in Accounting and/or Financial Management

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Sound knowledge of financial management

Sound written and verbal communication skills

Grant Management experience in donor environment

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office, MS Teams, and accounting systems i.e. Sage X3

A high degree of integrity and trust. Attention to detail, meticulous

Ability to influence and negotiate with all stakeholders

Strong staff management and Leadership competence

Able to prioritize own workload in meeting deadlines and handle pressure

Demands of the job:

Working overtime will be required

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 13 July 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

