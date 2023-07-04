Group Finance Systems Specialist – 12month FTC – Gauteng Johannesburg

As a Specialist: Group Finance Systems, you will play a crucial role in administering and maintaining the Group consolidation and reporting finance system. You will provide expertise and advice to support the divisions, management, and stakeholders. Working as a Hyperion Financial Management specialist, you will oversee system administration, governance, support, and troubleshooting.
Responsibilities:
- Administer, develop, and maintain the Group finance consolidation and reporting finance system, Hyperion Financial Management (HFM).
- Ensure overall governance and compliance of the (HFM) application.
- Manage system disaster recovery plan and process.
- Lead (HFM) related projects and upgrades.
- Monitor the performance of the HFM environment on a regular basis.
- Maintain the highest standard of application metadata and rules updates, ensuring internal controls.
- Collaborate with vendors such as EOH and Digital & IT.
- Identify, promote, and assist with the implementation of automation initiatives.
- Provide ongoing training and support to more than 60 users of the (HFM) system.
- Facilitate timely payments to Oracle and EOH.
- Manage all systems changes, new entities/restructurings, new accounts, customs, and metadata changes.
- Support users during month-end, financial year-end, and budget compilation.
- Assist the tax department with Hyperion tax issues.
- Load exchange rates and acquisitions/disposals rates in Hyperion.
- Manage all aspects of Hyperion ownership and security.
- Administer access rights and provide user training.
- Perform month-end validations and completeness checks.
- Run consolidations, translations, locking, and unlocking of data.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Information Systems (Essential).
- HFM Certification or HFM Courses (Advantageous).
- Minimum 3-6 years of related experience.
Desired Skills:
- HFM
- Hyperian Financial Management
- Financial systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree