Group Finance Systems Specialist – 12month FTC

Jul 4, 2023

As a Specialist: Group Finance Systems, you will play a crucial role in administering and maintaining the Group consolidation and reporting finance system. You will provide expertise and advice to support the divisions, management, and stakeholders. Working as a Hyperion Financial Management specialist, you will oversee system administration, governance, support, and troubleshooting.
Responsibilities:

  • Administer, develop, and maintain the Group finance consolidation and reporting finance system, Hyperion Financial Management (HFM).
  • Ensure overall governance and compliance of the (HFM) application.
  • Manage system disaster recovery plan and process.
  • Lead (HFM) related projects and upgrades.
  • Monitor the performance of the HFM environment on a regular basis.
  • Maintain the highest standard of application metadata and rules updates, ensuring internal controls.
  • Collaborate with vendors such as EOH and Digital & IT.
  • Identify, promote, and assist with the implementation of automation initiatives.
  • Provide ongoing training and support to more than 60 users of the (HFM) system.
  • Facilitate timely payments to Oracle and EOH.
  • Manage all systems changes, new entities/restructurings, new accounts, customs, and metadata changes.
  • Support users during month-end, financial year-end, and budget compilation.
  • Assist the tax department with Hyperion tax issues.
  • Load exchange rates and acquisitions/disposals rates in Hyperion.
  • Manage all aspects of Hyperion ownership and security.
  • Administer access rights and provide user training.
  • Perform month-end validations and completeness checks.
  • Run consolidations, translations, locking, and unlocking of data.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Information Systems (Essential).
  • HFM Certification or HFM Courses (Advantageous).
  • Minimum 3-6 years of related experience.

Desired Skills:

  • HFM
  • Hyperian Financial Management
  • Financial systems

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

