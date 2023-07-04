Group Finance Systems Specialist – 12month FTC

As a Specialist: Group Finance Systems, you will play a crucial role in administering and maintaining the Group consolidation and reporting finance system. You will provide expertise and advice to support the divisions, management, and stakeholders. Working as a Hyperion Financial Management specialist, you will oversee system administration, governance, support, and troubleshooting.

Responsibilities:

Administer, develop, and maintain the Group finance consolidation and reporting finance system, Hyperion Financial Management (HFM).

Ensure overall governance and compliance of the (HFM) application.

Manage system disaster recovery plan and process.

Lead (HFM) related projects and upgrades.

Monitor the performance of the HFM environment on a regular basis.

Maintain the highest standard of application metadata and rules updates, ensuring internal controls.

Collaborate with vendors such as EOH and Digital & IT.

Identify, promote, and assist with the implementation of automation initiatives.

Provide ongoing training and support to more than 60 users of the (HFM) system.

Facilitate timely payments to Oracle and EOH.

Manage all systems changes, new entities/restructurings, new accounts, customs, and metadata changes.

Support users during month-end, financial year-end, and budget compilation.

Assist the tax department with Hyperion tax issues.

Load exchange rates and acquisitions/disposals rates in Hyperion.

Manage all aspects of Hyperion ownership and security.

Administer access rights and provide user training.

Perform month-end validations and completeness checks.

Run consolidations, translations, locking, and unlocking of data.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Information Systems (Essential).

HFM Certification or HFM Courses (Advantageous).

Minimum 3-6 years of related experience.

Desired Skills:

HFM

Hyperian Financial Management

Financial systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position