SA organisations embrace cloud

Most South Africa companies – 70% of them – are actively engaged in a cloud technology adoption strategy with a focus on migrating services and implementing changes within tight budget constraints.

Around 50% are implementing a cloud-first strategy, 48% are planning to move 100% of their workload to the cloud, and 69% are using a hybrid cloud model.

These findings are from the inaugural South Africa Cloud Report by Nymbis Cloud Solutions powered by Vivica Holdings, in partnership with Veeam and Africa Analysis.

The report found that most organisations are prioritising convenience, reliability and security with the expectation of flexibility, high performance and five-star service and support. Common themes include:

* The complexities of bill-cost management and the operating efficiency of the technology stack;

* Mitigating operational risk whilst accelerating cloud adoption, innovation and service delivery;

* Partnering with Service Providers that support a pragmatic approach to technology road mapping;

* Sector-relevant support and advisory services that facilitates and guides organisations to adopt technology solutions which support their unique operating models; and

* Cloud adoption is not an all-or-nothing strategy but it remains a strategic business priority.

“The report underscored the need for clearer planning and road mapping to improve cost modelling so companies can mitigate the risks around unplanned expenses,” says Sean Rose, senior product manager at Nymbis.

The report provides an in-depth, research-based analysis of cloud adoption trends in South Africa and looks at ongoing development, adoption and delivery, the factors inhibiting cloud adoption, and global cloud trends mirrored in the country.

“Most reports and surveys focus on Africa as a whole or on the global context which meant we didn’t have concise, up-to-date and useful data about South African cloud adoption,” says Rose. “We commissioned the report to gain better insights and to validate that our understanding of the market isn’t just a niche experience, but an overarching representation of the South African market. It includes insights that are relevant to a range of different business stakeholders to allow for informed business decision-making across the C-Suite.”