SAP Solution Architect at Accenture

You will work on SAP® implementations and support projects. This position’s primary function is to provide applications and solutions consulting to the customer and project team by understanding, analysing and translating those requirements to enhance, support and facilitate effective solutions through architecting solutions.

Seeking highly motivated professionals with excellent personal and communication skills and strong experience with SAP to work as a Senior Solution Architect.

Responsibilities:

The Solution Architect is responsible for bridging the gap between business problems and technology solutions. They help in identifying the best solution among all available choices to solve the existing business problems by carefully reviewing and analysing the business, functional, and technical requirements. They describe the structure, characteristics, behavior, and other aspects of solution to client stakeholders and Delivery Leadership and project team.

Design, implement and direct a solution architecture to address specific problems and requirements, usually through the application of technical, business process and/or industry knowledge.

Manage relationships with key stakeholders for solution planning.

Serve as liaison to other Implementation workstreams on process and technical integration issues. Work with solution leads and functional leads to refine end to end business process scenarios to confirm the integration between process areas

Provide solution recommendations and help drive resolution of major process and technical build issues within and across process teams, specifically where there is a significant degree of integration.

Provide process governance, business process and SAP experience.

Own long-term integrity of the overall solution

Ability to estimate and provide ROM or detailed estimations for various potential solutions, working with Financial Management team to formally cost these solutions.

Ability to provide delivery support to inflight projects, and assist in resolving open risks and issues – by leveraging past experience to help guide the team.

Provide clients with full life-cycle project implementation consulting expertise including assessments, blueprinting, system build, testing and go-live stabilisation.

Prepare and facilitate assessment/blueprint workshops to analyse clients’ business requirements. Consultant must be able to explain business reasons for utilising functionalities and transform them into business SAP best business practice.

Prepare summary level presentations and facilitate future state system design and process workshops to obtain client acceptance.

Perform in cross-functional team environments where strong interpersonal communication skills are essential. In certain situations teams may be geographically diverse or involve other implementation consulting partners.

Assume internal responsibility for the successful implementation under hard and fast deadlines.

Desired Skills:

–

Understanding of SAP Best Practices. –

Past configuration and customising experience as per the best practice of SAP

with SAP S/4 experience preferred. –

Must be familiar with Fiori and its capabilities. –

Should have knowledge of RICEFW’s – working knowledge on creation and the use of uploading tools like LSMW’s. –

Business Process Integration with PM

MM

SD

CO

FI & PP

QM modules. –

Interfacing with SAP third party systems i.e. Prometheus

Primavera and a knowledge of IDOCS. –

Baseline understanding of full SAP ERP and related SAP software

SAP Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Business Consulting

More than 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 699,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at [URL Removed]

About Service Unit:

Through unmatched industry experience, leading technologies from our ecosystem partners and startups, and the largest delivery network in the world, we provide a powerful range of capabilities that can be tailored to our client’s most complex business needs. With over 100 innovation hubs deployed around the world, we help clients continuously innovate at speed and at scale so they can outpace their peers. You will bring innovation, intelligence, and industry experience together with the newest technologies to help clients innovate at scale and transform their businesses.

Technology is one of four services that make up one Accenture -the others are Strategy and Consulting, Song and Operations

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Funeral Plan

