Scrum Master (Junior) at Parvana Recruitment

Scrum Master (Junior)

Our client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Conduct daily stand-up meetings to facilitate team communication and alignment.

Weekly sprint planning sessions to prioritise and allocate tasks effectively.

Explore the possibility of implementing a “Tech forum” style meeting to improve the prioritisation process.

Prepare and distribute daily sprint reports to track progress and identify any issues.

Ensure the team keeps JIRA or other task management tools up to date with accurate information.

Assign new tasks to developers based on their complexity, providing guidance when needed.

Handle escalations from customers or other stakeholders, ensuring timely resolution.

Manage incoming tasks and new app projects, coordinating with relevant teams for seamless execution.

Organise kick-off meetings to set project expectations and initiate collaboration.

Log appropriate tasks and sub-tasks in the task management system for clear tracking and accountability.

Follow up with clients and CSMs for feedback on tasks in the User Acceptance Testing (UAT) phase.

Coordinate go-live activities to ensure smooth product launches.

Ensure testing of all tasks before finalising the app for client delivery.

Provide detailed reports on any issues identified during testing, even if they fall outside the scope of the assigned task.

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent work experience.

Certification in Scrum (e.g. Certified Scrum Master) is a plus.

Proven experience in customer service management or a related role.

Familiarity with Agile principles and Scrum framework.

A meticulous eye for detail and a passion for achieving perfection.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to effectively interact with customers and teams.

Excellent organisational and time management abilities, with the capacity to prioritise tasks and meet deadlines.

Ability to adapt to changing priorities and work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Detail-oriented mindset with a focus on delivering high-quality results.

Collaborative and team-oriented approach, with a desire to foster a positive work environment.

