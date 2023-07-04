Senior BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Attention! Exciting new opportunity at a software Development company. Searching for a Business Intelligence Engineer who is passionate about developing and maintaining BI interfaces. If you’re up to managing data retrieval and analysis within the company, we want your CV.

Key Requirements

5-6+ years’ experience

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification

Exposure and hands-on experience with T-SQL, SIS, Data Warehousing, SSAS and Power BI

Microsoft Analysis Services – authorising OLAP and writing MDX experience is crucial

Environment: Agile.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Data Warehousing

SSAS

Power BI

Agile

