Senior Business Analyst

Senior Business Analyst

Urgent vacancy! Apply now!

R 600 000 – R 800 000

Our client is urgently seeking an experienced Business Analyst to join their dynamic organization. The successful candidate holds a completed IT related qualification and has extensive experience with project management, information systems development, change management processes, system performance monitoring, software testing and application support. If you are looking for your next contract opportunity, this one is for you!

Minimum Requirements:

IT qualification

Min 6 years Business Analyst experience

Available immediately

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

IT qualification

Available immediately

Learn more/Apply for this position