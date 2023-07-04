Senior Drupal Developer

Senior Drupal Developer

R 750 000 – R 800 000

You don’t want to miss this If you are an Intermediate to Senior Developer with extensive experience with CMS systems like WordPress and Drupal. Ideally you are highly proficient in HTML, JavaScript, CSS, jQuery, responsive techniques and Drupal version 7 amongst other skills. You also possess great project development skills; and are passionate, dependable and always committed to the greater good of the team and company. Still here? This ad is for you! Apply now to take the next step in your career move

Bachelors degree or equivalent

Drupal programming and theming

HTML, JavaScript, CSS, jQuery

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

jQuery

CSS

JavaScript

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position