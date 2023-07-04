Senior Network Administrator

Role
- Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and
switch day to day administration.
- Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN
and WAN environments, overseeing the implementation of data and network security.
- Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments.
- Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e.
Change Control, etc.).
Skills and Experience
- Minimum of 5 years working experience in a Senior Network Administration role.
- Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies:
o Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
o Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
o Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
- Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies.
- Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies.
- Strong knowledge of Windows operating system:
o Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN
o Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
o Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
o TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
- Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments:
o VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
- Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.
- Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture:
o Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
o Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
o Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE
protocols.
o LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based
Routing)
o VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs
Qualifications
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education
& Training.
- National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.
- Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an
advantage.
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- Fortinet
- Arista