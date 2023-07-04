Senior Network Administrator

Jul 4, 2023

Role

  • Manages the core network infrastructure environment, including Cisco firewall and
    switch day to day administration.
  • Manages the installation, securing, repair/troubleshooting and maintenance of LAN
    and WAN environments, overseeing the implementation of data and network security.
  • Maintains the business-as-usual activities around the LAN and WAN environments.
  • Adheres to organisation’s policies, procedures, and documentation requirements (i.e.
    Change Control, etc.).

Skills and Experience

  • Minimum of 5 years working experience in a Senior Network Administration role.
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Cisco firewall, router and switch technologies:
    o Cisco Internetworking Operating Systems: IOS / IOS XR / NX OS
    o Cisco routers: [Phone Number Removed]; series
    o Cisco switches: C2950 / C2960 / C3560 / C3750 / ME3400 / C6500 /
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Fortinet firewall technologies.
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Arista switch technologies.
  • Strong knowledge of Windows operating system:
    o Knowledge of Windows interoperability with LAN
    o Microsoft Windows Servers [Phone Number Removed];
    o Microsoft Office [Phone Number Removed];
    o TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, Subnetting, IPv4, IPv6, VPNv4
  • Knowledge of Security, Patch maintenance process on LAN environments:
    o VLANs, switch access, IDS, IPS
  • Network monitoring – NETFLOW, SNMP, IPSLA.
  • Excellent understanding of Service Provider and Enterprise Architecture:
    o Experience implementing QoS, VPN, MPLS, SD-WAN.
    o Configuration of OSPF, ISIS, BGP, MPLS, TE protocols
    o Routing protocols RIP, OSPF, EIGRP, BGP, IS-IS, MP-BGP, MPLS, TE
    protocols.
    o LAN Technologies – VLANS, STP, VTP, Port Security, PBR (Policy Based
    Routing)
    o VPN: GRE / IPSec / DMVPN / MPLS / VRFs/ LDP/RSVP-TE/ L2 VPNs

Qualifications

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education
    & Training.
  • National diploma or degree in relevant field will be an advantage.
  • Any network qualification (i.e., CCNA, CCNP, Arista ACE, Fortinet) would be an
    advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • Fortinet
  • Arista

