Senior Software Engineer or Developer (3 Years Fixed Term Contract) Wits AGINCOURT – Gauteng Parkview

Main purpose of the job:

Develop, implement, and maintain database programs and processes to ensure that the outputs are delivered on time with the desired outcomes

Location:

Wits/MRC Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit of the School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg

The MRC/Wits Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit (Agincourt) is an exceptional health and population research center in the Wits School of Public Health. The Unit supports a major research infrastructure underpinned by a health and socio-demographic surveillance system (HDSS), a form of longitudinal population registration, covering the Agincourt sub-district of rural Mpumalanga Province adjacent to Mozambique that has been in operation since 1992 coupled with observational and intervention studies along the life course. As part of our participation in the MADIVA Research Hub of the NIH’s Data Science Initiative for Health Innovation in Africa, there is an exciting opportunity for a Software Engineer with significant software development expertise. This position will be based at the Wits/MRC Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit of the School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg.

The incumbent will be expected to lead and contribute to the development of scientific and healthcare software systems working with a dedicated team of researchers. We offer an intellectually rich working environment with excellent opportunities for professional growth. This is an in-person position — we offer a conducive and flexible working environment. This position is based in Johannesburg, but there will be some requirements for travel.

Key performance areas:

Significant experience in designing, developing, and testing software

Excellent programming skills in Python or similar languages and ability to learn new languages

Strong Linux skills

Knowledge of and commitment to using best practices in software development

Knowledge of databases and user-interface design is strongly recommended

Ability to work collegially and independently and to interact with users and stakeholders

Good oral and written communication skills

Required minimum education and training:

Master’s Degree in software programming and development/Computer Science/Computer Software Engineering/Mathematics/Physics/Electronics or another highly quantitative and computational field

Candidates in the final stages of completing Master’s Degrees in the relevant disciplines will also be considered

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer, or similar role

Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment

Knowledge of coding languages (e.g., C++, Java, JavaScript) and frameworks/systems

Must be a full-stack developer and understand concepts of software engineering

Experience working on a variety of software development projects

A thorough understanding of computer architecture, operating systems, and data structures

Team player able to work in a high-performing collaborative environment, and support scientific investigations across disciplines

Ability to prioritize and work under pressure on a variety of tasks concurrently

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Agincourt data infrastructure supports an exceptional health and population data resource resulting from two decades of health and socio-demographic surveillance, a form of longitudinal population registration, coupled with observational and intervention studies along the life course. These involve collaborations with an interdisciplinary network of leading global scientists.

Learn more/Apply for this position