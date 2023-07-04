Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FPSL) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FPSL)

6 month contract – Hybrid – JHB North

Qualifications:

Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences

FPSL Certification

SAP FI certification and equivalent will be an advantage

Working knowledge of SAP Activate will be an advantage

Experience:

3 to 5 years of experience in SAP FPSL having expertise in Implementations, Rollout, Upgrade and Support Projects.

– Minimum two E2E Implementation experience in SAP FPSL specifically for Insurance/Finance is required.

Key Responsibilities;

-Providing direction, functional expertise, and configuration abilities to create applications based on SAP solutions.

Delivery in a hybrid systems environment, focusing mostly on SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Cloud solutions.

Delivery in the Agile process as part of a stable team.

You are also expected to interact with business stakeholders to address any unanswered operational or technical queries, with a focus on the project and SAP functionality.

– Support the customer and maintain the customer’s FPSL System.

Be able to get the customer’s requirement and translating them by customizing FPSL components and deliver them within the agreed timeline.

Proficient in Solution design and configuration of SAP FPSL specially for Insurance/Finance.

– Business Requirements Management on the accounting standards IFRS17 is a must.

– Experience in creation of the functional specifications, test cases, process flows, customizing, training and other project-related documents.

Work experience in relevant SAP FPSL for Insurance/Finance implementations from the designing of the solution (blueprint) to the go-live and post-go-live activities

Good functional knowledge in the areas of financial accounting within the financial services industry.

Deep Knowledge of IFRS17 for Insurance/Finance.

Profound knowledge and know-how with all the three measurement types (GMM, PAA and VFA), including all related FPSL processes.

Technical and know-how of integrations into FPSL (via BW tool) and to the SAP S4HANA GL.

Solve module-specific problems as the contact person for the customer related to the SAP FPSL for Insurance/Finance





Desired Skills:

FPSL

SAPFI

E2E

SAP Cloud

