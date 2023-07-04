Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FPSL)

Jul 4, 2023

Senior Specialist: IT System Developer (SAP FPSL)
6 month contract – Hybrid – JHB North
Qualifications:
Bachelor`s Degrees and Advanced Diplomas [NQF Level 07] in Information Technology and Computer Sciences

  • FPSL Certification
  • SAP FI certification and equivalent will be an advantage
  • Working knowledge of SAP Activate will be an advantage

Experience:
3 to 5 years of experience in SAP FPSL having expertise in Implementations, Rollout, Upgrade and Support Projects.

  • – Minimum two E2E Implementation experience in SAP FPSL specifically for Insurance/Finance is required.
  Key Responsibilities;
  • -Providing direction, functional expertise, and configuration abilities to create applications based on SAP solutions.
  • Delivery in a hybrid systems environment, focusing mostly on SAP Cloud Platform and SAP Cloud solutions.
  • Delivery in the Agile process as part of a stable team.
  • You are also expected to interact with business stakeholders to address any unanswered operational or technical queries, with a focus on the project and SAP functionality.
  • – Support the customer and maintain the customer’s FPSL System.
  • Be able to get the customer’s requirement and translating them by customizing FPSL components and deliver them within the agreed timeline.
  • Proficient in Solution design and configuration of SAP FPSL specially for Insurance/Finance.
  • – Business Requirements Management on the accounting standards IFRS17 is a must.
  • – Experience in creation of the functional specifications, test cases, process flows, customizing, training and other project-related documents.
  • Work experience in relevant SAP FPSL for Insurance/Finance implementations from the designing of the solution (blueprint) to the go-live and post-go-live activities
  • Good functional knowledge in the areas of financial accounting within the financial services industry.
  • Deep Knowledge of IFRS17 for Insurance/Finance.
  • Profound knowledge and know-how with all the three measurement types (GMM, PAA and VFA), including all related FPSL processes.
  • Technical and know-how of integrations into FPSL (via BW tool) and to the SAP S4HANA GL.
  Solve module-specific problems as the contact person for the customer related to the SAP FPSL for Insurance/Finance


Desired Skills:

  • FPSL
  • SAPFI
  • E2E
  • SAP Cloud

