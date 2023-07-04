Software Tester – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Please note: only Port Elizabeth based candidates to apply
Responsibilities
- Working in a fast-paced agile team, managing many threads at once
- Define testing scope, identifying what to cover and coming up with appropriate test ideas by using a variety of testing techniques
- Reviewing software requirements and preparing test scenarios
- Executing tests on software usability
- Analyzing test results on database impacts, errors or bugs, and usability
- Preparing feedback reports on all aspects related to the software testing carried out and reporting to the design team
- Testing and evaluating new technologies
- Identification of areas of improvement
- Provide feedback on improvements to user experience
Experience and Qualifications
- BSc in Computer Science or equivalent, or extensive experience in software testing
- Minimum of 3 or more years of experience required (kindly note that the year of experience is only a rough guideline, and the appropriate level will be ascertained during the interview process
Technical Requirements :
- Experience in Selenium or Playwrite
- Ability to read code
- UI Testing where no automated tests are available
- Azure DevOps
- C#
- .NET
- MS SQL Server
- WCF and Rest Web Services
- Blazor
About The Employer:
A global freight forwarding company is looking for a Software Tester to join their highly skilled team in Port Elizabeth.