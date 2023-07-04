Support Engineer (Citrix)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE 1st and 2nd Line Citrix Support as the next strong technical & ambitious Support Engineer sought by a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist to join its team. This will include supporting Citrix virtual apps, desktops, application delivery controllers and DaaS and proactive Citrix support via Goliath monitoring. You will require Matric/Grade 12, CCA-V or similar Certification, a minimum of 5+ years’ work experience supporting Citrix in a senior position including supporting either Hyper-V, VMware or Nutanix AHV with a solid understanding of Citrix and Microsoft Server infrastructure.

DUTIES:

Support Citrix virtual apps and desktops.

Support Citrix application delivery controllers.

Support Citrix DaaS.

Proactive Citrix support via Goliath monitoring.

Proactive analysis and reporting on Citrix system health.

Patch Management of Citrix systems.

Assist with escalations from 1st and 2nd Line Support.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric / Grade 12.

CCA-V or similar Certification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 5+ years’ supporting Citrix in a senior position.

Experience supporting either Hyper-V, VMware or Nutanix AHV.

Good understanding of Citrix and Microsoft Server infrastructure.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to identify and understand problems and find suitable solutions.

Conscious of delivering solutions on time.

Able to clearly articulate problems and solutions with the technical team.

Self-managed.

COMMENTS:

