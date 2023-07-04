Technical Analyst : Finance Systems at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

The Technical Analyst provides support and resolution of finance systems queries, with a particular focus on master data maintenance. The Technical Analyst provides guidance to customers on policy and procedures related to master data on finance systems. The Technical Analyst will also fulfil the role of systems administrator on the finance systems for ad-hoc as well as month end and year end finance processes related to master data (cost centres, GL accounts, etc). This is a fantastic entry level opportunity for an individual aspiring to pursue a career in finance systems.

Job Requirements Skills and attributes

o Basic understanding of master data management

o Experience in troubleshooting systems (advantageous)

o Highly computer literate

o Sense of urgency and deadline driven

o Analytical ability

o Strong technical capabilities

o Ability to work under pressure

o Problem solving skills

o Interpersonal skills

Experience

o 0 – 2 year’s functional experience in systems support or working with/studying finance systems o SAP experience (advantageous)

Qualification

o Matric

o Relevant finance system certifications or IT Degree or relevant qualifications

Key Performance Areas Systems Support

o Provide User Technical Support related to relevant systems;

o Resolve customer queries related to finance systems master data;

o Troubleshoot any errors that are logged;

o Update master data on relevant systems;

o Create and maintain users and access in systems;

o Identify bugs and escalate system issues/potential systems issues.

User Acceptance Testing and other opportunities

o Conduct and document User Acceptance testing on changes logged as well any system upgrades or new system implementations;

o Assist in documenting requirements for new systems/ automation needs;

o Identify opportunities for automation.

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

