Test Analyst I (SAP BW) – Hybrid Contract

The purpose of the role is to perform standard testing activities, in order to ensure the successful implementation of business solutions. The role designs, develops and administers a series of tests and evaluations that identify any potential issues with a product before its general release, including defect fixes, functional and non-functional testing, system enhancements, new applications, fixes for incidents and disaster recovery testing (includes changes to systems or business products).

The role verifies and validates with the Test Manager / Senior Testing Analyst that the intended solution meets stated requirements and specifications that guided its design and development, and that they work within required standards and frameworks. The role works alongside the project, testing and functional teams to provide technical application testing and evaluation support and execution to deliver client application support and ensure IT operations run smoothly. The role executes operational processes of low to medium complexity and scale.

Qualifications:

Degree or Diploma in Information Technology or a related field – (essential).

Formal software testing training (e.g., ISEB, ISTQB CTFL) – (desired)

Experience:

+2 years’ experience working as a Test Analyst with demonstrable experience with manual testing, SQL experience and testing in an Agile environment – (essential).

+-2 years knowledge of Jira and SAP

Knowledge of SAP reporting and database understanding

Knowledge of HP Quality Centre

Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing – (essential).

Knowledge of structured test methods and processes – (essential).

Exposure to testing user interfaces – (essential).

Understanding of testing concepts and the role of QA within Agile development methodology / Scrum management techniques – (essential).

Experience with API testing, Automated testing tools and Remedy or similar CM experience – (desired).

Testing experience in a retail environment – (desired).

Knowledge of systems performance testing, user acceptance testing – (desired).

Experience of testing using an automated test tool such as QC and QTP/Selenium/Test Complete/Robot Framework or any other – (desired).

Job objectives:

Execution of Test case generation and review (low to medium complexity and scale)

Work alongside the Test Lead / Senior Test Analyst, and the Application specialist to identify what to test by translating functional and business requirement specifications into testable test plans and test cases.

Identify and document key test scenarios and cases as assigned.

Determine test prerequisites, test criteria, and record expected results

Review final test cases with Test Lead and obtain sign-off.

Test prerequisites compilation

Identify and obtain required test materials (test data), and the required test environment

Ensure test environment setup (i.e., test server access and test logins), and prepare test results pack for results recording and sign-off.

Test execution and recording

Follow the written test case/ specification & record test results.

Compare actual results against expected results.

Record pass/fail status of each test case.

Report, record and assign defects identified.

Retest and update on fixed defects.

Execute regression tests on assigned / low to medium complexity projects.

Maintain the test environments by performing end to end system testing, also performance testing in some cases on assigned / low to medium complexity projects.

Maintenance of high quality and accuracy

Understand the applications under test and ensure that it meets the necessary expectations as defined by business.

Execute Quality Assurance of all relevant testing activities.

Maintenance of test documentations to reflect current system operations. Identify opportunities for continuous improvement. Support Test Analysts I to ensure accurate test documentation.

Provide input to and support improvement of testing process and initiatives

Ensure Test status updates

Provide feedback to the Test Lead and development team and ensure the work is carried out in accordance with the schedule and the quality requirements.

Inform Senior Test Team of any negative trends in the quality of software in pre- and post-production.

Provide estimates and feedback to the Test Lead on assigned / low to medium complexity projects for project scheduling purposes.

Ensure effective communication with key stakeholders.

Prepare input to and maintain test tracking report on assigned / low to medium complexity projects.

Test closure activities

Ensure test completion on assigned / low to medium complexity projects – no outstanding high-risk issues, defect have been fixed and retested or deferred or accepted as permanent restrictions.

Handover test artifacts to people who need it in the future, e.g., maintenance or support teams.

Participate in in on assigned / low to medium complexity project retrospectives and contribute and document lessons learned.

Archive test work products, like test results, test logs, test status reports etc.

Skills and Knowledge:

Collaborative partner – Builds strong relationships with stakeholders while working collaboratively across work teams and projects. Open, honest and direct, comfortable giving and receiving constructive feedback. Thinks and acts independently as well as collaboratively.

Strong technical orientation with the ability to translate functional requirements into technical requirements. Is curious and adaptable and able to quickly apply new insights and learnings.

Analytical and detailed – Readily grasps new concepts and information, investigates various courses of action and integrates multiple sources of data to guide decision-making and identify optimal solutions.

Innovative and solution-orientated– Open to new ideas and possibilities and proactively contributes ideas and solutions that serve the flow of work and meeting deadlines.

Results-driven – Efficiently executes priorities tasks and priorities, setting stretch goals for self, while remaining focused and working tenaciously to meeting and exceeding expectations within quality standards.

Planning and organising – Able to timeously and efficiently prioritise and execute multiple and competing demands in a fast-paced environment. Identifies urgent and important tasks / priorities to ensure delivery.

Communication skills – Strong verbal and written communication skills. Able to simplify technical concepts and convey messages and ideas to users across organisational levels.

Ability to work under pressure and under tight time constraints, managing multiple demands while organizing, prioritising, and reordering workload in a rapidly changing and fast-moving environment.

Digital centric and savvy – Passionate about the possibilities of digital technologies and its value for the business. A self-starter who can come up to speed quickly on our applications, technologies, and processes.

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

SQL experience

knowledge of Jira and SAP

Agile/scrum

