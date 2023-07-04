Upcoming Meta app set to rival Twitter

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instragram, will launch an new text-based conversation app on Thursday (6 July 2023).

Threads, as the new app is called, is already available for pre-order on the Apple App Store, where the description reads: “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow”.

The app was briefly available earlier this week, and screengrabs show that it appears to have a similar user interface and dashboard to Twitter.

Twitter, meanwhile, has drawn mixed reactions to plans to put its TweetDeck user interface behind a paywall, and efforts to sign users up to the Twitter Blue subscription service.