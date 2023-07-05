Agile Master (LM) – Gauteng Pretoria

  • Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters.

  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level.

  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.

  • Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership.

  • Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.

  • Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.

  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Minimum Requirements:

Minimum years of experience:

  • 4-6 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team.

  • At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.

Minimum qualification required:

  • IT / Business Degree.

  • At least two of the following:
    • Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org).

    • Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.rg).

    • Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.cm).

    • Leading SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.cm).

    • Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org).

  • Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous).

  • Project Management qualification (Advantageous).

Desired Skills:

  • Agile Methodologies
  • Project Management
  • DevOps
  • Biz DevOps

