Agile Master (LM)

- Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters.
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products / Sub-products up to Domain level.
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.
- Contributes significant value in relevant CoPs through active leadership.
- Guides the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.
- Aligns within bigger teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
Minimum Requirements:
Minimum years of experience:
- 4-6 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team.
- At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.
Minimum qualification required:
- IT / Business Degree.
- At least two of the following:
- Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org).
- Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.rg).
- Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.cm).
- Leading SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.cm).
- Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org).
- Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous).
- Project Management qualification (Advantageous).
Desired Skills:
- Agile Methodologies
- Project Management
- DevOps
- Biz DevOps