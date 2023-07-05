Angular Front-End Developer – Johannesburg/Hybrid – Up to R840 PH at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

An international company is on the hunt for an Angular Frontend developer to join their amazing team of developers. They are the best suppliers of premium brands and premium services, providing innovation, sustainability, and efficiency to the AI, Machine learning, and Electric vehicle world.

In this role you will be required to develop, test, and maintain functional features, troubleshoot and debug applications and to define and communicate technical and design requirements.

If you want to join this organization that uses powerful innovations and passion to shape the future of sustainable mobility. APPLY NOW!!!!

Requirements:

At least 8+ years’ experience using the following front-end technologies:

Angular

Java

HTML5

Typescript and CSS

REST

Bootstrap

JEST

NGRX

Swagger

Open API’s

Git

Beneficial:

University degree, National diploma, or relevant work experience

