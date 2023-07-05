Bi Analyst at manufacturers of sugar sweets – Gauteng Roodepoort

Join Our Sweet Team as a BI Analyst!

Are you a talented BI Analyst with a passion for the confectionery industry? We are seeking a dynamic individual with a deep understanding of data analysis and business intelligence to join our team. If you have at least 3 years of experience in this field and a flair for designing interactive dashboards, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

Monitor business planning and evolution: As a BI Analyst, you will play a crucial role in keeping a pulse on our confectionery business. Your expertise in data analysis will help us make informed decisions and identify growth opportunities.

Design interactive dashboards:

You will be the mastermind behind visually appealing and intuitive dashboards that transform raw data into actionable insights. Your expertise in data visualization will be instrumental in guiding our business strategies.

Requirements:

Professional qualification: A degree in IT Engineering, Electronic Engineering, or Industrial Engineering will be highly advantageous. This background will provide you with a solid foundation in technical concepts and problem-solving methodologies.

3 years of experience:

We”re looking for a seasoned professional with a proven track record in data analysis and business intelligence. Your prior experience will allow you to hit the ground running and contribute to our team from day one.

Confectionery industry knowledge:

Ideally, you will have prior exposure to the confectionery industry or a similar field. Understanding the unique challenges and dynamics of this industry will enable you to provide valuable insights to our business.

Analytical prowess:

Your ability to dive deep into data and uncover meaningful patterns is essential. Strong analytical skills will allow you to translate complex datasets into actionable recommendations that drive business growth.

Dashboard design expertise:

Mastery in designing interactive dashboards is a must. You should have a keen eye for data visualization, ensuring that our reports are visually engaging, easy to navigate, and provide a clear understanding of key metrics.

Problem-solving mindset:

As a BI Analyst, you will encounter various business challenges. Your ability to think critically and solve problems efficiently will make you a valuable asset to our team.

Join our team of confectionery enthusiasts and take your career to the next level! We offer a supportive work environment, opportunities for professional growth, and the chance to be a part of an industry-leading company.

Don”t miss out on this sweet opportunity!

Apply now and let your passion for data analysis and business intelligence shine in the confectionery industry.

Desired Skills:

bi analyst

Business Intelligence

data analysis

analytical skills

design interactive dashboards

Microsoft Power BI

Excel Advanced

Tableau

data analytics

Business Intelligence Tools

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Retail company that manufacturers sugar based confectionery

Employer & Job Benefits:

R720000.00 per annum

