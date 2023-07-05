Contact centre software market to test $150bn by 2030

The global contact centre software market size is expected to reach $149,58-billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23,9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The contact centre software market encompasses software and services used by organisations to streamline business processes and enhance customer interactions. It involves real-time call monitoring, agent assignment, and centralized reporting for improved efficiency.

Contact centre software plays a crucial role in facilitating effective communication between contact centre workers and clients, leading to enhanced productivity.

The strong emphasis businesses are putting on leveraging the advances in the latest technologies and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into their business processes is expected to drive the market further.

The adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based solutions and AI has emerged as a key driver for the contact centre software market. Cloud-based solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, allowing organizations to easily manage and scale their contact centre operations.

AI-powered features like chatbots, natural language processing, and sentiment analysis enhance customer interactions by providing personalized and efficient support. These technologies not only improve customer satisfaction but also contribute to operational efficiency, enabling contact centres to handle a higher volume of inquiries and optimize agent productivity.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant positive impact on the contact centre software market. With the sudden shift towards remote work and the need for virtual customer service solutions, organizations across various industries have turned to contact centre software to ensure uninterrupted customer support.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of robust and flexible contact centre solutions that can be accessed remotely. As a result, businesses have invested heavily in contact centre software to enable their agents to work from home and continue providing seamless customer service.

Highlights of the Contact Centre Software Market Report include:

* The customer collaboration segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Customer collaboration solutions are widely used by businesses to streamline communication between customers and relevant departments. Customer collaboration tools are instant, effective, and convenient to use and can potentially simplify two-way interaction. Businesses are adopting customer collaboration solutions to quickly track, receive, and resolve customer support queries.

* The managed services segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Managed services help in managing business infrastructure and application platforms. These services can particularly help the customer service team in quickly identifying faults, isolating the root cause of infrastructure outages, and subsequently, working more reliably and efficiently. Businesses opt for managed services to effectively manage their complex IT infrastructure.

* The growing expenses being incurred on on-premise systems amid a highly competitive business environment are prompting businesses to switch to cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based contact centre solutions can effectively handle all outbound and inbound communications while offering an all-inclusive suite of applications and tools that can allow businesses to deliver efficient customer service across multiple channels, including SMS, email, voice, and social media.

* The increasing adoption of emerging technologies by large enterprises to automate repetitive tasks and improve operational efficiency is driving the demand for contact centre solutions in large enterprises. As organisations strive to enhance productivity and streamline their customer service operations, the need for advanced contact centre solutions is projected to grow significantly.

* Consumer goods and retail businesses are focusing on strengthening their multichannel interactions with employees and customers. The rising popularity of online shopping is further driving the need for continuous customer service facilities, which in turn, is expected to propel the adoption of contact centre solutions by the incumbents of the consumer goods & retail industry.

* Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market owing to a broader customer base and the presence of a substantial number of small and medium enterprises in the region. Intensifying competition between the local and international companies is also expected to propel the adoption of contact centre solutions.