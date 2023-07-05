Core Banking Functional Specialist (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Core Banking Functional Specialist (Financial Services)
This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.
Location: Hybrid /Pretoria, Gauteng
A leading financial services institution has a brilliant opportunity available for an experienced Core Banking Functional Specialist.
Position Overview:
The main purpose of this position is to provide functional support to the group’s Core Banking applications, with a focus on business analysis, testing and general functional support.
Key Performance Areas:
- Provide application functional support to the Core Banking applications for users in the Group.
- Drive business analysis initiatives for Core Banking applications enhancements.
- Facilitate workshops and consult with business owners and other stakeholders.
- Review business processes and procedures, analyse business requirements/needs.
- Expand the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business cases.
- Facilitate user requirement management throughout the system development life cycle (SDLC).
- Manage stakeholder relationships.
- Develop systems training material and training plans.
Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:
- Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology (IT) or an equivalent qualification.
- 5 to 8 Years’ experience in Applications and Functional and Business Analysis, within the Implementation and/or Support Environments of Applications.
Desired Skills:
- Core Banking
- Core Banking applications
- Functional and Business Analysis
- system development life cycle
- application functional support
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A leading financial services institution
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus
- Group Life Assurance