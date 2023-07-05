Core Banking Functional Specialist (Financial Services) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Jul 5, 2023

Core Banking Functional Specialist (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Hybrid /Pretoria, Gauteng

A leading financial services institution has a brilliant opportunity available for an experienced Core Banking Functional Specialist.

Position Overview:

The main purpose of this position is to provide functional support to the group’s Core Banking applications, with a focus on business analysis, testing and general functional support.

Key Performance Areas:

  • Provide application functional support to the Core Banking applications for users in the Group.
  • Drive business analysis initiatives for Core Banking applications enhancements.
  • Facilitate workshops and consult with business owners and other stakeholders.
  • Review business processes and procedures, analyse business requirements/needs.
  • Expand the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business cases.
  • Facilitate user requirement management throughout the system development life cycle (SDLC).
  • Manage stakeholder relationships.
  • Develop systems training material and training plans.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

  • Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology (IT) or an equivalent qualification.
  • 5 to 8 Years’ experience in Applications and Functional and Business Analysis, within the Implementation and/or Support Environments of Applications.

Desired Skills:

  • Core Banking
  • Core Banking applications
  • Functional and Business Analysis
  • system development life cycle
  • application functional support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A leading financial services institution

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Performance Bonus
  • Group Life Assurance

