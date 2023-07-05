Core Banking Functional Specialist (Financial Services)

Core Banking Functional Specialist (Financial Services)

This position is limited to BBBEE candidates due to BEE requirements.

Location: Hybrid /Pretoria, Gauteng

A leading financial services institution has a brilliant opportunity available for an experienced Core Banking Functional Specialist.

Position Overview:

The main purpose of this position is to provide functional support to the group’s Core Banking applications, with a focus on business analysis, testing and general functional support.

Key Performance Areas:

Provide application functional support to the Core Banking applications for users in the Group.

Drive business analysis initiatives for Core Banking applications enhancements.

Facilitate workshops and consult with business owners and other stakeholders.

Review business processes and procedures, analyse business requirements/needs.

Expand the scope and feasibility of solutions and develop the supporting business cases.

Facilitate user requirement management throughout the system development life cycle (SDLC).

Manage stakeholder relationships.

Develop systems training material and training plans.

Essential Experience, Qualifications and Skills Required:

Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) in Information Technology (IT) or an equivalent qualification.

5 to 8 Years’ experience in Applications and Functional and Business Analysis, within the Implementation and/or Support Environments of Applications.

Desired Skills:

Core Banking

Core Banking applications

Functional and Business Analysis

system development life cycle

application functional support

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading financial services institution

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Group Life Assurance

Learn more/Apply for this position