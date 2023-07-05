Data Analyst at Reverside

Job Title: Data Analyst
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Data Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Data Analyst will be responsible for analyzing existing data and transform it where necessary to meet the requirements. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of data analyst with experience working with large and complex data sets, financial data and in a F&I environment, Cloud (AWS) skill, data visualization and excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.
Responsibilities:
This position requires a strong analyst to translate new business requirements into structured logic, analyse existing data and transform it where necessary to meet the requirements. Analysis and ETL processes are mostly done with SQL in the AWS environment.
Skills and Knowledge Required
Must Have Skills:
- Data Analyst with experience working with large and complex data sets
- Interest / Experience in working with financial data and in a F&I environment
- Keen interest in Finance data – no expectation around AI
- Cloud (AWS) skills are a strong plus
- Data Visualisation experience is a plus
Requirements/Qualifications:
- A minimum, a degree in computer science, IT, or relevant fields as preferred.
- Proficient in SQL. At least 2 years’ experience
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Team-Oriented
Desired Skills:
- Cloud (AWS)
- Finance data
- Data Visualisation
- SQL
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]