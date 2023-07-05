Data Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Title: Data Analyst

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Data Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Data Analyst will be responsible for analyzing existing data and transform it where necessary to meet the requirements. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of data analyst with experience working with large and complex data sets, financial data and in a F&I environment, Cloud (AWS) skill, data visualization and excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

This position requires a strong analyst to translate new business requirements into structured logic, analyse existing data and transform it where necessary to meet the requirements. Analysis and ETL processes are mostly done with SQL in the AWS environment.

Skills and Knowledge Required

Must Have Skills:

Data Analyst with experience working with large and complex data sets

Interest / Experience in working with financial data and in a F&I environment

Keen interest in Finance data – no expectation around AI

Cloud (AWS) skills are a strong plus

Data Visualisation experience is a plus

Requirements/Qualifications:

A minimum, a degree in computer science, IT, or relevant fields as preferred.

Proficient in SQL. At least 2 years’ experience

Strong problem-solving skills

Team-Oriented

Desired Skills:

Cloud (AWS)

Finance data

Data Visualisation

SQL

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

